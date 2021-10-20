Pair of collisions close two lanes in both directions on Hwy 17 at Ira Road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A pair of collisions on Highway 17 near Ira Road have closed two lanes of the highway in both directions.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department originally tweet that the southbound lanes were closed due to a collision before adding that a second crash had closed two northbound lanes a few minutes later.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2 lanes south bound on Hwy 17 N and Ira Road are shut down due to a collision. Please drive with caution. ^ME #chstrfc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) October 20, 2021

2 lanes northbound at HWY 17 and Ira Road are also closed due to a second collision. Please drive with caution. ^ME #chstrfc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.