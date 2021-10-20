SC Lottery
Pair of collisions close two lanes in both directions on Hwy 17 at Ira Road

A pair of collisions on Highway 17 near Ira Road have closed two lanes of the highway in both directions.(Live 5)
A pair of collisions on Highway 17 near Ira Road have closed two lanes of the highway in both directions.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A pair of collisions on Highway 17 near Ira Road have closed two lanes of the highway in both directions.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department originally tweet that the southbound lanes were closed due to a collision before adding that a second crash had closed two northbound lanes a few minutes later.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

