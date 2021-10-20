Report: Man in custody after forcing his way into elementary school in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester School District Two say a man is in custody after he forced his way into an elementary school in Dorchester County.

It happened at the Pye Elementary School on 9701 Patriot Blvd. before dismissal. According to the district, the man forced entry into the building as a staff member was entering.

A report by the district states that the School Resource Officer arrived immediately to confront the person and he was taken into custody. Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said all students and staff are safe.

“The school was quickly put into a lockdown mode for the safety of students and staff which delayed dismissal,” DD2 officials said. “All students and staff are safe and students have been dismissed and transported home. We appreciate the quick assistance of the SRO and N. Charleston Police in this situation to protect students and staff.”

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say officers responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. for someone who forced entry into the school.

“The individual has been taken to a hospital for evaluation prior to charges being filed,” police said. “The investigation is continuing.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.