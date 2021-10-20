SC Health Dept. to host weekly COVID-19 briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s assistant state epidemiologist will answer questions Wednesday about COVID-19 during the health department’s weekly briefing.

Dr. Jane Kelly will lead the briefing Wednesday afternoon from the Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2 p.m.

During last week’s briefing amid encouraging numbers on new cases, DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler warned that it was too early to assume that a corner had been turned.

The state dropped below 1,000 new daily cases last week for the first time since July.

Tuesday’s daily total of new cases dropped further to just above 600 new cases and only two deaths.

Traxler said progress must still be made in increasing vaccination rates and she urged people to continue wearing masks in public and in indoor settings around people outside their household.

“We are seeing some improvements but this is not the time to therefore take our foot off the gas pedal so to speak,” she said.

