SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Health Dept. to host weekly COVID-19 briefing

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s assistant state epidemiologist will answer questions Wednesday about COVID-19 during the health department’s weekly briefing.

Dr. Jane Kelly will lead the briefing Wednesday afternoon from the Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2 p.m.

During last week’s briefing amid encouraging numbers on new cases, DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler warned that it was too early to assume that a corner had been turned.

The state dropped below 1,000 new daily cases last week for the first time since July.

Tuesday’s daily total of new cases dropped further to just above 600 new cases and only two deaths.

Traxler said progress must still be made in increasing vaccination rates and she urged people to continue wearing masks in public and in indoor settings around people outside their household.

“We are seeing some improvements but this is not the time to therefore take our foot off the gas pedal so to speak,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the death of...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump: ‘We won’t be well-behaved victims’ after Jamal Sutherland’s death
Greenville County deputies say two people were wounded within hours of each other in separate...
SC deputies investigate pair of shootings

Latest News

Working Wednesdays is featuring a special “help for the holidays” segment, giving you the...
Working Wednesdays: Help for the Holidays
We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Movie honoring high school coach, one of Charleston 9 to debut in Summerville
Basketball coach Louis Mulkey was inducted into the Summerville High School Athletic Hall of...
Movie honoring high school coach, one of Charleston 9 to debut in Summerville