SC reports 823 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 823 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest batch of tests released Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report included 569 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 254 detected through rapid tests. DHEC reports results on a 48-hour delay, meaning that Wednesday’s data covered testing data from Monday.

The 50 deaths included 38 confirmed and 12 probable deaths. Eight of those deaths occurred in Lowcountry counties, with Charleston County listing four confirmed deaths, Beaufort County listing two confirmed deaths and Berkeley County listing one confirmed death. Georgetown County also listed probable death.

The results came from 12,306 tests with a percent positive of 7.5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 889,096 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 713,101 cases detected using PCR tests and 175,995 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,368 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,569 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,799 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11.5 million tests since the pandemic began.







