SC’s new COVID-19 case total drops toward 600 mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported only 613 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, based on tests conducted 48 hours earlier.

Tuesday’s report included 474 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 139 detected through rapid tests.

The report showed only two deaths, both confirmed, one in Darlington County and the other in Horry County.

The results came from 14,248 tests with a percent positive of 5.10%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 888,189 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 712,424 cases detected using PCR tests and 175,765 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,321 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,533 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,788 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed nearly 11.5 million tests since the pandemic began.







