SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the death of...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump: ‘We won’t be well-behaved victims’ after Jamal Sutherland’s death
Greenville County deputies say two people were wounded within hours of each other in separate...
SC deputies investigate pair of shootings

Latest News

The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: U.S. labor department warns three states over COVID rules
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: House committee votes to ask house to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Democrats negotiating spending bills
A majority of Americans do not want to see Trump run for president again, but support is...
Most Americans do not want to see another Trump presidential run, poll shows