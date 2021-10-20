SC Lottery
Sullivan’s Island Town Council holds public comment on Maritime Forest

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan’s Island Town Council held a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the Maritime Forest settlement.

Several residents thanked council for hiring an outside attorney to advise about the lawsuit, with some calling it “a second opinion.” The town hired a Greenville attorney just over a year after the original settlement was approved.

The debate originally started because of a lawsuit filed a few years back by a group of oceanfront owners asking for more maintenance for the maritime forest, saying it was a fire hazard, bred pests, and obstructed their views.

Those against cutting down the forest said there could be potential safety hazards because of flooding.

“How fiscally irresponsible and shameful will it be if we look back and realize that we didn’t do everything in our power to protect the very thing that protects us when we had a chance to do so,” one resident said.

While those in support asked council to give the residents more clarity on the future of the space.

“Why haven’t you instead worked to provide residents with a clear understanding and a vision of what sensible management of the forest could look like?” said another resident.

Another point brought up this evening was that the lawsuit was a waste of taxpayer money. But many agreed that it’s time to make a decision.

The council met for executive session Tuesday night, but no decision has been made yet in regards to the settlement.

