Three Bulldogs Earn MEAC Weekly Football Honors

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football
By SC State Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va., – South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields, Jr. was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, while defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt was named Defensive Player of the Week and senior Zafir Kelly was named Specialist of the Week presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today.

Fields (QB, 6-0, 185, r-So., Summerville, S.C.) threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 37-14 Homecoming win over Morgan State this past Saturday – including a 54-yard strike to Shaquan Davis in the second quarter. Fields also rushed six times for 26 yards.

Godbolt (DL, 6-3, 235, So., Blythewood, S.C.) racked up three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Morgan State, while also forcing and recovering a fumble. In addition, he blocked a Morgan State field goal in the second quarter that turned into a 90-yard return touchdown.

Kelly (DB, 6-1, 170, Sr., Columbia, S.C.) returned a blocked field goal 90 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ win over Morgan State.

