SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

USC’s Kroeger Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

(WIS)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

University of South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has been selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. In addition, Kroeger is on the “Ray’s 8″ list as selected by the Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award, making him eligible for the National Punter of the Week award.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 195-pounder from Lake Forest, Ill., had the best game of his career in Saturday’s 21-20 win over Vanderbilt. Kroeger had four punts for 227 yards, a 56.8-yard average with all four going for 50-plus yards (54, 70, 53 and 50). Three of the sophomore’s four punts were placed inside the 20. He boomed a career-long 70-yard punt, the longest for a Gamecock since Joseph Charlton had a 73-yarder in 2017. The Commodores had no return yards, so the Gamecocks flipped the field four times with a net of 56.8 yards per punt.

Kroeger becomes the third Gamecock to earn accolades from the SEC this season. Previously Debo Williams was the Co-SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Eastern Illinois and Parker White was the Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week following his efforts at East Carolina. Kroeger was named to the “Ray’s 8″ for the second time this season. He was previously recognized following the Kentucky game.

Kroeger and the Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will travel to College Station, Texas this week for a date with No. 17/17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2). Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 local) and the game will be televised by SEC Network on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
It happened on Palmetto Commerce near Weber Boulevard where officers responded to someone being...
Driver injured following shooting in North Charleston
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
A still picture from body camera footage from a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy on...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dash cam video of fatal deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half...
South Carolina’s Luke Doty needs surgery, out for the season
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run...
Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves’ NLCS lead to 2-1
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is seen during the Duke game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in...
South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25
Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
No. 14 Coastal Carolina eager to shine in national spotlight
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 6)