USC’s Kroeger Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

University of South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has been selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. In addition, Kroeger is on the “Ray’s 8″ list as selected by the Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award, making him eligible for the National Punter of the Week award.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 195-pounder from Lake Forest, Ill., had the best game of his career in Saturday’s 21-20 win over Vanderbilt. Kroeger had four punts for 227 yards, a 56.8-yard average with all four going for 50-plus yards (54, 70, 53 and 50). Three of the sophomore’s four punts were placed inside the 20. He boomed a career-long 70-yard punt, the longest for a Gamecock since Joseph Charlton had a 73-yarder in 2017. The Commodores had no return yards, so the Gamecocks flipped the field four times with a net of 56.8 yards per punt.

Kroeger becomes the third Gamecock to earn accolades from the SEC this season. Previously Debo Williams was the Co-SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Eastern Illinois and Parker White was the Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week following his efforts at East Carolina. Kroeger was named to the “Ray’s 8″ for the second time this season. He was previously recognized following the Kentucky game.

Kroeger and the Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will travel to College Station, Texas this week for a date with No. 17/17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2). Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 local) and the game will be televised by SEC Network on Saturday, Oct. 23.