Weak cold front to bring our next rain chance!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep the sunshine going today along with warming temperatures. A sunny sky this afternoon will warm the temperatures to near 80 degrees. A weak cold front will begin to move into the Southeast tomorrow helping to bring a few clouds to the area. Some computer models are hinting at a slight chance of rain late in the day Thursday. A slightly better chance of rain will move through Friday with the cold front. Behind the front, sunshine will return for the weekend and warm temperatures will stick around. High temperatures will be between 80-82° each day through the weekend.

Tropics: Quiet at this time.

TODAY: Sunny and Warmer. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82.

