Working Wednesdays: Help for the Holidays

By Ann McGill
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is featuring a special “help for the holidays” segment, giving you the chance to make some extra money just in time for the holidays. Many businesses are hiring holiday help right now.

If you are interested in long-term assignments, companies are still looking to fill open, permanent positions as they head into a new year as well.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

