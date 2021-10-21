Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The DUI special prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has been fired following his arrest for attempted murder.

Justin Mims was arrested by the Hanahan Police Department.

According to the Berkeley County Detention Center’s website, in addition to the attempted murder charge, Mims also faces five counts of neglect by legal custodian.

We’ve reached out to the Hanahan Police Department for more information on the case.

Mims was announced as the sheriff’s office first full-time DUI prosecutor in December of 2020. The position was funded through a special state Department of Public Safety grant. He was formerly a part-time prosecutor for the sheriff’s office at the Magistrate Court level.

