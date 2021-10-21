SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest

(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The DUI special prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has been fired following his arrest for attempted murder.

Justin Mims was arrested by the Hanahan Police Department.

According to the Berkeley County Detention Center’s website, in addition to the attempted murder charge, Mims also faces five counts of neglect by legal custodian.

We’ve reached out to the Hanahan Police Department for more information on the case.

Mims was announced as the sheriff’s office first full-time DUI prosecutor in December of 2020. The position was funded through a special state Department of Public Safety grant. He was formerly a part-time prosecutor for the sheriff’s office at the Magistrate Court level.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Pye Elementary School
Report: Man in custody after forcing his way into elementary school in Dorchester County
Three left lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway headed toward Bees Ferry Road were blocked as of...
Driver, 5 Children injured in crash involving school bus

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Antonio Martez Blake of North Charleston...
Suspect arrested after man suffers brain injury during attack in Charleston
The Gates School is a new public charter school for students with dyslexia located in North...
Enrollment for Lowcountry school halted after receiving letter of noncompliance
VIDEO: Berkeley County teacher's license suspended
VIDEO: Berkeley County teacher's license suspended
VIDEO: Enrollment for Lowcountry school halted after receiving letter of noncompliance
VIDEO: Enrollment for Lowcountry school halted after receiving letter of noncompliance