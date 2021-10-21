SC Lottery
City of Charleston gets one step closer to implementing sea wall

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council met Thursday, and city officials said they are one step closer to seeing a 12-foot sea wall being implemented.

City officials said they are really getting into the logistics of how this wall would be constructed. They said they are taking into account aesthetics of the wall like how it will be incorporated into existing infrastructure or what else needs to be built to supplement the wall.

The Army Corps of Engineers is proposing the sea wall project to combat what they call deadly and expensive storm surge.

The $1.1 billion project currently calls for a 12-foot wall being constructed to combat the rise in surge flooding, but now city officials say it’s time to really figure how this is going to work and how they’re going to incorporate if it gets approved.

“We are getting into the nitty gritty, the next phase, the pre-construction and engineering and design phase. It’s exactly that,” said Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris. “Where is it going to go? What is it going to look like? What is it going to take to support it?”

Morris said it’s up to the city to determine how they want to incorporate the proposed wall. This article will be updated as the story develops.

