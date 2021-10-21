Cold front to bring small rain chance, beautiful weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few clouds are beginning to move into the Lowcountry ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance of a few showers on Friday. A partly cloudy sky is expected today with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. The wind will turn out of the SW today helping to moderate our overnight temperatures tonight. Lows will only fall into the 60s. After a mild start Friday, we expect a mix of sun and clouds and a small chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 80s. The cold front will move offshore Friday evening leading to beautiful weather for the weekend. It will be all sunshine this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 81.

