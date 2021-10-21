Colleton County School Board extends face mask mandate

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District School Board extended a mask mandate that had been set to expire this week.

The district school board voted Wednesday night to keep the mask mandate in effect when the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s COVID-19 two-week cumulative incident rate for the county is considered “high” or “moderate,” district spokesman Sean Gruber said.

The latest data from DHEC lists Colleton County’s incidence rate at 156.6 per 100,000 citizens. DHEC says an incidence rate between 51 and 200 is considered “moderate.”

“This policy requires that all students, staff and visitors to Colleton County School District facilities wear a protective face covering while on district properties and while using district transportation, regardless of vaccination status,” Gruber said. “This policy was adopted to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in CCSD facilities, and was created following guidelines released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.”

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave will continually monitor Colleton County’s incidence rating and will report that information to the school board on a monthly basis.

“Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe while providing a high-quality learning environment. Our students are able to come to school, remain in school and learn due to a decrease in cases,” Cave said. “This success is partly due to our safety protocols that include our face covering policy. I am grateful for my Board of Trustees and their leadership and support while we continue to educate the students of our district while placing their safety as priority.”

Cave will offer recommendations on whether to extend the mask mandate or end it to the board, Gruber said. At that point, the school board may consider implementing further action.

