Deputies: Man faces multiple charges after foot chase

Terrell Oneil Wright is charged with with failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, evading arrest, trafficking cocaine: third offense, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base: second offense, deputies say.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man it says ran on foot from an attempted traffic stop.

Terrell Oneil Wright is charged with failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, evading arrest, trafficking cocaine: third offense, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base: second offense.

The charges stem from an incident that began when a deputy patrolling the area of Harbour Lake Drive reported encountering a suspicious vehicle. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but said the driver, later identified as Wright, did not immediately stop.

Deputies say Wright did eventually stop the vehicle but then ran away on foot. Once Wright was captured, deputies say they recovered approximately 18.2 grams of cocaine and approximately 7.8 grams of crack.

