Investigators arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting juvenlie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.

She was arrested on Tuesday and given a $75,000 bond.

Lambert’s arrest stems from an investigation in June when an officer at C.E. Williams Middle School was advised by an official with the Department of Social Services of an incident that happened on Pinehurst Avenue.

The DSS official said he spoke to a juvenile who had been sexually assaulted at that location.

