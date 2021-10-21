SC Lottery
Investigators arrest woman in child sexual assault investigation

Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old woman while investigating the sexual assault involving an underage girl.

Police officers charged Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child. She was arrested on Tuesday and given a $75,000 bond.

Lambert’s arrest stems from an investigation in June when a Department of Social Services employee notified a school resource officer at C.E. Williams Middle School about the alleged incident, an incident report states.

The report states the DSS employee spoke with the victim who said she had been sexually assaulted at that location.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

