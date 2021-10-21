Investigators arrest woman in child sexual assault investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old woman while investigating the sexual assault involving an underage girl.

Police officers charged Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child. She was arrested on Tuesday and given a $75,000 bond.

Lambert’s arrest stems from an investigation in June when a Department of Social Services employee notified a school resource officer at C.E. Williams Middle School about the alleged incident, an incident report states.

The report states the DSS employee spoke with the victim who said she had been sexually assaulted at that location.

