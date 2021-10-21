SC Lottery
Lexington officials search for missing 12-year-old

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington officials are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old.

Payton Keith was last seen leaving a home on Horace Court on Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Payton was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with pink lettering, blue sweat pants and black Nike shoes. She was carrying a black bookbag.

Payton is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call 803-528-5631.

