Lexington officials search for missing 12-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington officials are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old.

Payton Keith was last seen leaving a home on Horace Court on Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Payton was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with pink lettering, blue sweat pants and black Nike shoes. She was carrying a black bookbag.

Payton is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call 803-528-5631.

