Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores

5-A 1st round

Wando 3, Stall 0 - The Warriors of Wando advance to round 2 and will host Lexington on Monday.

Ashley Ridge 3, Berkeley 0 - The Swamp Foxes will move on and host Dutch Fork on Monday night.

Summerville 3, Cane Bay 0 - The Green Wave will travel to Carolina Forest for round 2 on Monday.

Stratford 3, West Ashley 1 - The Knights will head to River Bluff on Monday for round 2.

