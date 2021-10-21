Moncks Corner Miracle League Park receives new donation, planning to break ground in Spring

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new baseball field specifically designed for people with physical disabilities is coming to Moncks Corner.

The new Miracle League Park is coming to the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex.

The town’s recreation director, Becky Ellison, says she expects to break ground in the Spring and have their first season in the Fall of 2022.

The Miracle League field will be a rubber baseball that allows wheelchairs and walkers to easily move.

Ellison says they have multiple baseball, softball, and soccer fields as well as a football field at the recreation complex, and the final key component they need is this miracle field.

“It’ll provide an opportunity where there will be no barriers,” Ellison said. “So parents will be able to watch their children or adults play and enjoy. And, these children and adults will be able to learn not only teamwork and perseverance but also life skills.”

On Tuesday, the town of Moncks Corner announced that the telecommunications service provider, Home Telecom, donated $250,000 dollars to the field, becoming the field naming sponsor.

Ellison says the field will be named the Home Telecom Miracle League Field.

“They have donated a generous donation,” Ellison said. “This is going to allow us to break ground in the Spring.”

The president of Home Telecom, William Helmly said in a press release from the town that nothing is more important to a community than the health and well-being of its children.

“Home Telecom is honored to have the opportunity to give back to the community that supports us,” Helmly said.

It’s a $1.5 million project and Ellison says with this donation, they have now raised around $900,000.

“This will allow us to say that we do provide an opportunity for every child and every adult in the town of Moncks Corner,” Ellison said.

If you are interested in donating to the Miracle League field, click here: https://www.monckscornersc.gov/donate

Ellison says there are different levels of sponsorships as well. Some include having your name on the scoreboard, a dugout or other parts of the field. That information can be found here: https://www.monckscornersc.gov/miracle-league

