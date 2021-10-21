SC Lottery
NASCAR Xfinity driver Carson Ware arrested in Rowan County for assaulting a female

Carson Ware mugshot
Carson Ware mugshot(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested Wednesday in Rowan County for multiple charges, according to records.

Ware, 21, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property. He was given a $1,000 bond at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Ware is a member of Rick Ware Racing and recently competed in the No. 17 car in the Xfinity Series.

Rick Ware Racing released the following statement:

“This morning I was notified of a situation that involved Carson Ware. At this time, Carson has been indefinitely suspended by SS Green Light Racing and NASCAR. While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team. Bobby has been a great ally through the years, and I hate to see SS Green Light Racing under scrutiny due to the actions that do not reflect the reputation and image that Bobby has worked hard to uphold over the years. My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.

Ware has a court date scheduled for Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

