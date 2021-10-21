SC Lottery
Nonprofit hoping to sponsor dozens of students struggling with literacy through fundraising event

By Michal Higdon
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds are expected to gather virtually Thursday morning for Reading Partners’ annual Books and Breakfast fundraising event.

Reading Partners is a program that partners tutors with students in area schools who need help with their literacy and reading levels.

The goal this year with the Books and Breakfast event is to sponsor at least 150 students who are currently enrolled in the program.

“Every week our students take home a brand new book to keep and build their home libraries,” Kecia Greenho, Senior Executive Director with Reading Partners SC, says.

This year’s Books and Breakfast theme is all about celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Reading Partners’ students. They want to ensure children have more diverse books in addition to helping them learn to read. That’s why they’ve launched the Diverse Books Project which will transform their Take Reading With You Libraries. Young readers will see themselves and their own communities reflected on their bookshelves.

“We know that when students are represented, they see themselves in the books, that it’s really what brings about the love of reading,” Greenho said. “So we have made a commitment to provide diverse brand new books to every student in our program. We’re hoping to see at least 600 students in our program this year – so that’s a lot of books. Books and Breakfast will help us with that commitment.”

Many students are still playing catch-up from learning missed because of COVID-19. But low-income families have been affected most. This year, they hope to get at least 150 students sponsored during this fundraising event. Every sponsored student in the program will receive 10 + new books to build their own collection. For some, they will be the only ones available at home to practice their reading skills and inspire their dreams.

According to Greenho, every student in the program is about $1,500 in private philanthropy. So it would be that much to sponsor a student. That amount provides more than 20 one-on-one tutoring sessions, training for the tutors, a full-time support system in each school and the books that go home with the kids.

The Books and Breakfast event starts at 9 a.m. If you would like to sign up for the free fundraiser, go here: https://donations.readingpartners.org/event/reading-partners-south-carolina/e358660

In addition to funds, Reading Partners is in need of tutoring volunteers. About 900 volunteers are needed this school year and, right now, they have about half that many.

“It’s about our community coming together in a very intentional way to tell our students that their life matters,” Greenho said. “That reading matters to them. And that’s what we need from our community. We need them to step up with their time, with their treasure and with their talent.”

This year, tutors are able to meet with students at their respective schools or through the organization’s virtual platform. With Reading Partners, you can volunteer as many hours as you would like but you’re only required to commit one hour per week.

If you would like to learn more or to sign up to be a volunteer, go here: https://readingpartners.org/location/south-carolina/

