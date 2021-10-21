Police: Man dies in apparent shooting outside motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a man’s death following a report of shots fired near a motel.

Police responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 5000 block of Rivers Avenue Wednesday at approximately 1:10 a.m.

An incident report states police found an unresponsive 35-year-old man lying in the front parking lot of a motel. The victim was pronounced dead approximately 10 minutes later, the report states.

No arrests have been made. The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

