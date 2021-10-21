Officials unveil Cooper River Bridge Run 2022 design

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials unveiled the official design for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Wednesday night.

The design was created by Netta Radice from Wesley Chapel, Florida.

“For more than three decades, Netta has created award award-winning logos and marketing material for clients in an array of industries, from education to healthcare, technology to retail, food service to finance,” CRBR officials said. “She has designed creative beverage packaging for breweries and distilleries and has three times designed the team uniforms for the U.S, National Dragonboat Team.”

The 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

“This design will be graced upon t-shirts and posters, and will inspire the overall imagery of the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run,” according to bridge run officials.

Radice is a 1987 graduate of the University of Delaware. She worked as a graphic designer/art director at ad agencies, travel magazines, and design studios in New Jersey, South Carolina, Iowa, and Florida.

“In 2000, she started her own studio, Netta Radice Design, Inc. Located in Wesley Chapel, Florida,” CRBR officials said.

