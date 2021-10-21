SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officials unveil Cooper River Bridge Run 2022 design

Officials with the Cooper River Bridge Run unveiled the official design for the 45th Annual...
Officials with the Cooper River Bridge Run unveiled the official design for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Wednesday night.(Cooper River Bridge Run)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials unveiled the official design for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Wednesday night.

The design was created by Netta Radice from Wesley Chapel, Florida.

“For more than three decades, Netta has created award award-winning logos and marketing material for clients in an array of industries, from education to healthcare, technology to retail, food service to finance,” CRBR officials said. “She has designed creative beverage packaging for breweries and distilleries and has three times designed the team uniforms for the U.S, National Dragonboat Team.”

The 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

“This design will be graced upon t-shirts and posters, and will inspire the overall imagery of the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run,” according to bridge run officials.

Radice is a 1987 graduate of the University of Delaware. She worked as a graphic designer/art director at ad agencies, travel magazines, and design studios in New Jersey, South Carolina, Iowa, and Florida.

“In 2000, she started her own studio, Netta Radice Design, Inc. Located in Wesley Chapel, Florida,” CRBR officials said.

Officials unveiled the official design for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Wednesday...
Officials unveiled the official design for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Wednesday night.(Cooper River Bridge Run)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a courtroom in Columbia to appear at a bond hearing on two...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh on 2 charges
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Pye Elementary School
Report: Man in custody after forcing his way into elementary school in Dorchester County

Latest News

Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) celebrate after sacking...
No. 14 Coastal Carolina eager to shine in national spotlight
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 6)
Air attack; defense carry Buccaneers to Homecoming victory
VIDEO: Air attack; defense carry Buccaneers to Homecoming victory
Charleston eliminated from postseason contention in road loss
Battery Struggle in 5-1 Defeat at Charlotte