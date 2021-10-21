SC Lottery
Prescribed burn planned for Francis Marion National Forest

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a planned burn is scheduled for Thursday in the Francis Marion National Forest.

The U.S. Forestry Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in an area of the forest near Victor Lincoln Road and Whilden Road.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says the burn is for 319 acres and smoke may affect the surrounding areas.

