Registration open for 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Registration is open for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run.

The 2022 bridge run is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 2, 2022, and registration for the race opened Wednesday.

Participants must register for one of six categories:

  • Run, Under 40 Minutes (time verification is required)
  • Run, Under 45 Minutes (time verification is required)
  • Run, 45-50 Minutes (time verification is required)
  • Run, 50-60 Minutes (time verification is required)
  • Run, Over an hour
  • Walk / Run

New to the race this year is the team competition. Teams have no maximum but need a minimum of five members to compete with the top five being scored towards the team’s total. Prizes in the team competition include the top overall team and the team with the most members.

Fees are based on how early registration is completed:

  • $45 – Oct. 20 – Oct. 31, 2021 (at midnight)
  • $50 – Nov. 1 – Nov 30, 2021 (at midnight)
  • $55 – Dec. 1 – Jan. 31, 2022 (at midnight)
  • $60 – Feb. 1 – Sold-Out
  • $150 – Charity Connection Registration

Officials previously unveiled the official design on Wednesday.

Registration for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run can be found here.

