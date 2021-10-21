SC reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 879 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest batch of tests released Thursday.

Thursday’s report included 560 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 319 detected through rapid tests. DHEC reports results on a 48-hour delay, meaning that Thursday’s data covered testing data from Tuesday.

The 44 deaths included 33 confirmed and 11 probable deaths. Six of those deaths occurred in Lowcountry counties, with Charleston County listing two confirmed deaths, Dorchester and Williamsburg Counties each listed one confirmed death. Beaufort County listed one probable death and Georgetown County listed two probable deaths.

The results came from 16,729 tests with a percent positive of 5.3%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 890,003 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 713,761 cases detected using PCR tests and 176,242 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,412 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,603 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,809 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11.5 million tests since the pandemic began.







