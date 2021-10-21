SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Small plane crashes near Owens Field Airport

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A small plane has crashed near the Owens Field Airport, according to the Columbia Police Department.

An emergency call came in about the crash around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the male pilot has been taken to the hospital and was reportedly the only passenger on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Pye Elementary School
Report: Man in custody after forcing his way into elementary school in Dorchester County
Three left lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway headed toward Bees Ferry Road were blocked as of...
Driver, 5 Children injured in crash involving school bus

Latest News

Terrell Oneil Wright is charged with with failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, evading...
Deputies: Man faces multiple charges after foot chase
A federal judge denied a request to impose a temporary injunction to stop COVID-19 vaccine...
Judge denies request to block vaccine mandates in Charleston County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Man dies in apparent shooting outside motel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nonprofit hoping to sponsor dozens of students struggling with literacy through fundraising event