Suspect arrested after man suffers brain injury during attack in Charleston

The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Antonio Martez Blake of North Charleston...
The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Antonio Martez Blake of North Charleston who is charged with strong armed robbery, first and second-degree assault and battery.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a Lowcountry man after a violent attack in downtown Charleston in which one of the victims suffered a brain injury.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Antonio Martez Blake of North Charleston who is charged with strong armed robbery, first and second-degree assault and battery.

On Thursday morning at 2:50 a.m., officers responded to 169 E. Bay St. for a robbery and assault where they found two victims sitting on the walk way. One of the victims said he was beaten up and his cellphone had been taken.

The victims reported that they were asleep in an alley when they were violently attacked. The first victim said he was kicked several times in his head and rib cage and visibly suffered bruising on his face, while the second victim said she was struck a few times, but suffered no significant injuries.

The first victim said the suspect and two other people sat down near them and were drinking. According to the victim, without provocation, he was then attacked.

A police report states officers detained the suspect who was located on Queen Street and was identified by both victims.

Both of the victims were transported to MUSC. CPD officials reported that the male victim was being treated for a brain bleed.

