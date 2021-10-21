Vehicle fire closes one northbound lane of Hwy. 17 near Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 17.

Crews arrived at the 8900 block of Highway 17 northbound and were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, but as of shortly after 8 a.m., the right northbound lane of the highway remained closed.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

