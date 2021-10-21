SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Marine Corps veteran thwarts attempted armed robbery

By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Az. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran jumped into action when three people went into a convenience store with weapons early Wednesday morning.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office, three suspects went into a Chevron and pointed a handgun towards the cashier.

Surveillance video shows another customer in the store react immediately to the situation and disarm the suspect.

The other two people couldn’t run away fast enough when they saw what happened. One suspect turned around before going inside, while the other slipped and fell as he ran out the door.

Authorities say the former Marine was able to detain the juvenile suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived.

He was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,” the customer told deputies when asked how he was able to take control of the situation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Pye Elementary School
Report: Man in custody after forcing his way into elementary school in Dorchester County
Three left lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway headed toward Bees Ferry Road were blocked as of...
Driver, 5 Children injured in crash involving school bus

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
Some fishermen spotted a whale trapped by a net and freed it.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on fishing trip cuts trapped whale free of net
A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital...
Expert panel takes up complicated COVID-19 booster questions
Terrell Oneil Wright is charged with with failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, evading...
Deputies: Man faces multiple charges after foot chase