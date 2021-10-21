Wrongful death lawsuit filed in crash that killed Lowcountry shrimper

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The estate of a man who died in a Mount Pleasant car accident has filed a lawsuit in his death.

Edwin Wayne Magwood, 67, died after being struck by a vehicle at the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street on Sept. 11, 2020, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said.

Magwood was a well-known shrimper in the area. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Magwood “epitomized the history and uniqueness of our local shrimping fleet and what makes Mount Pleasant so special.”

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Magwood’s daughter, names retail propane distributor AmeriGas Partners, L.P., AmeriGas Propane, L.P., Blue Flame Gas, AmeriGas Propane, Inc, UGI Corporation and Terry Davis.

The suit alleges that Magwood was walking down the sidewalk on Coleman Boulevard headed toward his shrimping boat at Shem Creek. When he arrived at the traffic light at the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street, he pressed the traffic signal button to request a “walk” signal before crossing Coleman Boulevard.

The suit states Magwood received the walk signal and began crossing the street. At the same time, the lawsuit alleges, Davis, an AmeriGas employee, was making a left-hand turn onto Coleman Boulevard from Mill Street and “was not paying attention to the roadway and consequently failed to yield right of way,” striking Magwood with his gas truck and killing him.

The suit alleges negligence, negligent hiring, supervision and retention; and wrongful death. Court documents allege Davis “had a history of dangerous driving conduct” and that AmeriGas should have known he was “incapable of operating his vehicle safely and in the manner required by state law.”

The lawsuit seeks actual and punitive damages in a jury trial.

