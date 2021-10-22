Clemson announces 2022 baseball schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. - The 2022 Tiger baseball schedule features 33 home games and 25 games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, who is set to begin its 125th season, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2022 season are subject to change.

Clemson athletics intends to return to full capacity within Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the 2022 season. Clemson will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 and communicate any changes and release its gameday operations plans closer to the start of season.

Season-ticket renewals and new season-ticket orders are available beginning today on ClemsonTigers.com with a deadline of Dec. 8. Single-game tickets go on sale to the public at a later date.

Eighteen of the Tigers’ first 22 games are at home, then 19 of the next 31 games are away from home before closing the regular season with a three-game home series against Boston College.

The Tigers’ five ACC home series are against Miami (Fla.), NC State, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Boston College, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Louisville and Virginia. The Tigers do not play Duke, North Carolina and Virginia Tech during the regular season.

Clemson and South Carolina square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, March 4 at South Carolina. The two teams play again in Columbia the following day, this time at Segra Park, before concluding the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 6. The two rivals have met 327 times.

Twelve teams participate in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. from May 24-29. It marks the second time the ACC Tournament is held in Charlotte, where it was held last season for the first time.