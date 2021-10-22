Coast Guard rescues 4 from disabled boat near Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A United States Coast Guard crew rescued four people after their boat became disabled Thursday.

Officials say the disabled boat was first reported to watchstanders by a good samaritan who reported the boat had no communication equipment and was approximately nine miles off the Charleston coast. Crews were able to tow the boat and people to Remley’s Point boat ramp.

Coast Guard officials say no medical concerns were reported.

Petty Officer 2nd James Sokol stressed the importance of communications equipment.

“Having a VHF-FM radio is a very important form of communication to call the Coast Guard or other mariners in case you are in distress on the water,” Petty Officer 2nd James Sokol said. “It’s always important to check your boat, engine, and safety equipment when going on the water and have a float plan in place.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.