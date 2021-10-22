SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest
Highway Patrol officials said two people died and one person was hospitalized following an...
Two people killed, one hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident in Dorchester Co.
Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Investigators arrest woman in child sexual assault investigation
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Charleston police say one person died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross...
Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in West Ashley

Latest News

Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime...
Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes
VIDEO - Police make two additional arrests in Johns Island double homicide
VIDEO - Police make two additional arrests in Johns Island double homicide
VIDEO: 911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
VIDEO: 911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
VIDEO: Boeing employees against vaccine mandate
VIDEO: Boeing employees against vaccine mandate
The Charleston Police Department says 21-year-old Joshua Cromwell from Charleston and...
Police make two additional arrests in Johns Island double homicide