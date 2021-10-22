A few showers today ahead of a beautiful weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are up this morning ahead of a cold front. In fact, many areas are starting out the day near 70 degrees! Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower or storm, especially this afternoon and evening as the cold front crosses the area. Highs will be in the low 80s. The cold front will move offshore overnight leading to beautiful weather for the weekend. With high pressure in control this weekend expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs each day will be near 80 degrees. Our next rain chance arrives early next week with another cold front. Warm temperatures will persist into early next week with highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83, Low 58.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 79, Low 56.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 81, Low 63.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83, Low 66.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 82, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cooler. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 63.

