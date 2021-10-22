FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash closes both sides of Hwy. 17A in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Highway 17A are blocked because of a deadly early-morning crash in Dorchester County.

The crash involves three vehicles, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.

It was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Highway 17-Alternate at Canaan Road. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said information was limited on the crash but confirmed it involved at least one fatality.

Troopers are on the scene of the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

