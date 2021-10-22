SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Fatal crash closes both sides of Hwy. 17A in Dorchester County

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says both sides of Highway 17-A are closed because of a three-vehicle crash involving fatalities.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Highway 17A are blocked because of a deadly early-morning crash in Dorchester County.

The crash involves three vehicles, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.

It was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Highway 17-Alternate at Canaan Road. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said information was limited on the crash but confirmed it involved at least one fatality.

Troopers are on the scene of the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

