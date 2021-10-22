Lowcountry High School Football - Week 9
10/21
Baptist Hill 42, Cross 41 - The Bobcats clinch the Region 7 title with the victory and improve to 6-2 overall. The Trojans fall to 1-4.
Hanahan 63, Academic Magnet 0 - The Hawks move to 6-2 on the season while the Raptors drop to 2-6.
10/22
West Ashley at Ft. Dorchester - Live 5 Game of the Week
Summerville at Ashley Ridge
Berkeley at Stratford
Goose Creek at Wando
Cane Bay at Stall
Colleton County at May River
Hilton Head at James Island
North Charleston at Bishop England
Oceanside at Battery Creek
Philip Simmons at Timberland
Woodland at Burke
Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen
First Baptist at Pinewood Prep
Orangeburg Prep at Northwood Acadmey
Colleton Prep at Greenwood Christian
Dorchester Academy at St. John’s Christian
10/23
Branchville at Military Magnet
