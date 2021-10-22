Lowcountry High School Football - Week 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

10/21

Baptist Hill 42, Cross 41 - The Bobcats clinch the Region 7 title with the victory and improve to 6-2 overall. The Trojans fall to 1-4.

Hanahan 63, Academic Magnet 0 - The Hawks move to 6-2 on the season while the Raptors drop to 2-6.

10/22

West Ashley at Ft. Dorchester - Live 5 Game of the Week

Summerville at Ashley Ridge

Berkeley at Stratford

Goose Creek at Wando

Cane Bay at Stall

Colleton County at May River

Hilton Head at James Island

North Charleston at Bishop England

Oceanside at Battery Creek

Philip Simmons at Timberland

Woodland at Burke

Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen

First Baptist at Pinewood Prep

Orangeburg Prep at Northwood Acadmey

Colleton Prep at Greenwood Christian

Dorchester Academy at St. John’s Christian

10/23

Branchville at Military Magnet

