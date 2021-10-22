SC Lottery
Lowcountry High School Volleyball Playoff scores (10/21)

(KCBD File Photo)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

4-A - 1st round

Beckham 3, Airport 0 - The Bengals will travel to Hartsville for round 2 on Tuesday.

James Island 3, West Florence 0 - The Trojans will travel to Aiken on Tuesday for the 2nd round.

3-A - 1st round

Bishop England 3, Lake City 0 - The Bishops only lost 8 points in 3 sets and advance to round 2. They’ll host the game on Tuesday.

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Marlboro Co. 0 - The Landsharks will head to Gilbert for round 2 on Tuesday.

Academic Magnet 3, Crestwood 0 - The Raptors will go to Waccamaw on Tuesday for round 2.

2-A - 1st round

Philip Simmons 3, Edisto 0 - The Iron Horses will host Pelion for round 2 on Tuesday

Woodland 3, Barnwell 1 - The Wolverines will head to York County for the 2nd round on Tuesday.

Silver Bluff 3, Timberland 0

