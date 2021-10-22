Mace co-sponsoring bill to end veteran homelessness

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - U.S. First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace is co-sponsoring a bill to help the nation’s homeless veterans find a permanent place to call home.

Mace is co-sponsoring the Ending Veteran Homelessness Act with California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs.

Mace and other representatives want to sit down and study the rental assistance program for veterans.

Knowing what programs work and identifying those that don’t, will help us be better equipped to tackle this ongoing problem,” Mace said. “This bill provides better oversight, by collecting the latest data and information, through expanding the Shallow Subsidy program. Veterans put their life on the line to protect this country and now it is time we ensure their livelihoods are protected as well.”

She hopes to see how effective the program is and if it can be expanded on.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can for those who literally put it all on the line for our country and for our freedoms...that we support them,” Mace said.

Mace also said we can’t let the progress made toward solving the problem of veteran homelessness go to waste.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.