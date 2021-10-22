SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mace co-sponsoring bill to end veteran homelessness

By Patrick Phillips and Thomas Gruel
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - U.S. First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace is co-sponsoring a bill to help the nation’s homeless veterans find a permanent place to call home.

Mace is co-sponsoring the Ending Veteran Homelessness Act with California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs.

Mace and other representatives want to sit down and study the rental assistance program for veterans.

Knowing what programs work and identifying those that don’t, will help us be better equipped to tackle this ongoing problem,” Mace said. “This bill provides better oversight, by collecting the latest data and information, through expanding the Shallow Subsidy program. Veterans put their life on the line to protect this country and now it is time we ensure their livelihoods are protected as well.”

She hopes to see how effective the program is and if it can be expanded on.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can for those who literally put it all on the line for our country and for our freedoms...that we support them,” Mace said.

Mace also said we can’t let the progress made toward solving the problem of veteran homelessness go to waste.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest
Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Investigators arrest woman in child sexual assault investigation
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
A federal judge denied a request to impose a temporary injunction to stop COVID-19 vaccine...
Judge denies request to block vaccine mandates in Charleston County

Latest News

Generic picture
SC group partners with Mississippi to help families hold on to heirs’ property
Highway Patrol officials said two people died and one person was hospitalized following an...
Two people killed, one hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident in Dorchester Co.
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
LISTEN: 911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
Community members turn out for a screening of The Green Wave hosted in Hutchinson Square.
Coach, Charleston 9 firefighter Louis Muley honored in new movie