Mt. Pleasant leaders debate feasibility of Performing Arts Center

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-acre lot located off Faison Road in north Mount Pleasant is up for sale, and Mount Pleasant councilmembers voted in favor of entering into a purchase agreement to buy the lot for $6,490,440.

Plans for the lot are undecided, but councilmember Kathy Landing says she has a vision of it becoming a live, work, play community.

“By having something that’s right here in our own town, we’ll be able to shorten car trips, and have something that people can truly enjoy,” Landing said.

But Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and some council members feel differently.

A motion was brought forward by Howard Chapman to not go ahead with the purchase of the land. Although the motion failed, the idea is garnering concern from those in favor of the project.

“This was a purchase in search of a purpose,” Haynie said.

According to the spokesperson for the town Martine Wolf, leaders are currently working through the due diligence process and plan to address any issues if they arise.

Landing says the current $6.4 million price tag is significantly below the appraised value of the property, and they will likely not see an offer like this again.

Haynie says without a plan in place, the town should not move forward with the purchase. Instead, they should allocate the money to drainage, road and traffic improvements.

“There’s a lot more to it then spending money on land first and then trying to make something fit.”

According to Haynie, the money to purchase the land on Faison Road would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds, which they are not expecting to come through until at least January. He says this means they would be forced to dig into the town’s general fund to purchase the land.

In the contract it states the town must purchase the land by Nov. 19, 2021.

