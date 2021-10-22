SC Lottery
Multi-vehicle crash, fire closes portion of Septima Clark Parkway

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say the incident is on the parkway at I-26...
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say the incident is on the parkway at I-26 westbound and also involves a vehicle fire.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of the Septima Clark Parkway Thursday night.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say the incident is on the parkway at I-26 westbound and also involves a vehicle fire.

According to CFD officials, the closure is anticipated to last for the next hour.

