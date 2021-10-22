Murder suspect wanted for failing to appear in Colleton Co. court

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are “exhausting all resources” searching for a double murder suspect who failed to appear for a court date.

Johnathan Moore was arrested in connection to a 2018 murder of two men. He was released on a $125,000 bond.

Authorities say Moore failed to appear for a court date and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The original charges stem from 2018 when Moore was arrested after the bodies of two men were found inside a car on Jones Swamp Road in Walterboro with apparent gunshot wounds.

