SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Next phase of Berlin G. Myers project to begin spring 2022

Phase three of the project will extend the Summerville parkway 3.25 miles from East Carolina...
Phase three of the project will extend the Summerville parkway 3.25 miles from East Carolina Avenue to Highway 17A. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on Main Street, enhance safety and improve roadway connectivity in the area.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Permitting for the final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project has been authorized.

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced the permitting process to enable the final phase of the project was signed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Phase three of the project will extend the Summerville parkway 3.25 miles from East Carolina Avenue to Highway 17A. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on Main Street, enhance safety and improve roadway connectivity in the area.

“One of the best things about this job is working with local, state and federal officials to get big things done for the future of South Carolina,” Graham said. “I have been working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the U.S Army Corp of Engineers and many local officials seeking ways to turn the final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway into a reality. We have been meeting with stakeholders to discuss how we could get this project done. We have made progress in those efforts and have now received all the necessary authorizations we need to move this project forward.

Construction on phase three of the project is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
A federal judge denied a request to impose a temporary injunction to stop COVID-19 vaccine...
Judge denies request to block vaccine mandates in Charleston County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Investigators arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting juvenlie

Latest News

The 3rd Annual Run for the Fallen in South Carolina begins Friday morning from Liberty Square...
Group to run from Charleston to Columbia to honor fallen military members
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group to run from Charleston to Columbia to honor fallen military members
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Small group running to honor fallen military members
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wrongful death lawsuit filed in crash that killed Lowcountry shrimper