Next phase of Berlin G. Myers project to begin spring 2022

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Permitting for the final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project has been authorized.

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced the permitting process to enable the final phase of the project was signed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Phase three of the project will extend the Summerville parkway 3.25 miles from East Carolina Avenue to Highway 17A. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on Main Street, enhance safety and improve roadway connectivity in the area.

“One of the best things about this job is working with local, state and federal officials to get big things done for the future of South Carolina,” Graham said. “I have been working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the U.S Army Corp of Engineers and many local officials seeking ways to turn the final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway into a reality. We have been meeting with stakeholders to discuss how we could get this project done. We have made progress in those efforts and have now received all the necessary authorizations we need to move this project forward.

Construction on phase three of the project is scheduled to begin in 2022.

