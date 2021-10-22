Police respond to Charleston Crosstown for accident involving injuries
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded to an accident involving injuries on the Crosstown on Friday afternoon.
The incident affected northbound lanes which were all blocked earlier.
Police say two northbound lanes are currently open, and anticipated that the other lane would be reopened soon.
According to CPD officials, one person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two tow trucks were called to remove at least two vehicles from the scene.
