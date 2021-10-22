Police close portion of Savannah Highway following fatal auto pedestrian crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers have closed a portion of Savannah Highway in West Ashley following a fatal auto pedestrian crash Thursday night.

At 7:40 p.m., emergency operators received a call about a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road.

“The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to their injuries,” CPD officials said.

Two northbound lanes of Savannah Highway are closed as investigators work the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.