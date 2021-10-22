Police make two additional arrests in Johns Island double homicide

SC Lottery
The Charleston Police Department says 21-year-old Joshua Cromwell from Charleston and 20-year-old Keyshawn McFarlane from Johns Island were taken into custody Friday.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two additional arrests have been made in a July double homicide on Johns Island.

The Charleston Police Department says 21-year-old Joshua Cromwell from Charleston and 20-year-old Keyshawn McFarlane from Johns Island were taken into custody Friday. Cromwell was charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery and McFarlane was charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to Bethlehem Court on July 20 in reference to two people being shot. Officers were directed to a shed on the property where two victims were found deceased, Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The victims were later identified as Ravin Smalls and Taiwan Green.

On September 2, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds announced the arrest of William Green in connection to the shooting.

Cromwell and McFarlane were being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Wolfsen says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty detective.

