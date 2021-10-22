SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Powerful South Carolina lawmaker Leatherman in hospice care

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of what colleagues describe as an inoperable cancer.

A GOP senator told The Associated Press on Thursday that Hugh Leatherman’s staff notified a handful of lawmakers the 90-year-old Florence Republican was recently hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

The South Carolina Ports Authority opened the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March along the Cooper River in North Charleston. It was the country’s first container terminal to open in more than a decade.

The Ports Authority says Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal added 700,000 TEUs of annual throughput capacity and an additional berth to the East Coast port market. When fully built, the 286-acre, three-berth terminal will add 2.4 million TEUs of throughput capacity to the Port of Charleston, doubling the existing port capacity.

The South Carolina Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers named the project South Carolina’s Project of the Year in June.

Leatherman visited the port in January 2020 to mark the structural completion of the terminal’s new operations building.

Leatherman was first elected to the chamber in 1980 and serves as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, which has sway over the state’s budget.

His first public service came in 1967 as a Quinby Town Council member.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
A federal judge denied a request to impose a temporary injunction to stop COVID-19 vaccine...
Judge denies request to block vaccine mandates in Charleston County
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Investigators arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting juvenlie

Latest News

The 3rd Annual Run for the Fallen in South Carolina begins Friday morning from Liberty Square...
Group to run from Charleston to Columbia to honor fallen military members
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group to run from Charleston to Columbia to honor fallen military members
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton County School District extends mask mandate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC state Sen. Hugh Leatherman in hospice care