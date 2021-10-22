Protest held in North Charleston against Boeing mask mandate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 50 people gathered in North Charleston to protest against Boeing’s mask mandate.

Many of them are employees with Boeing, and said they turned up because of the company’s vaccine mandate.

The company announced earlier this month that by Dec. 8, employees would have to be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption.

“It’s not only a violation of my right, it is, as I said, I think a crime against humanity,” said Ann Beauchamp.

According to their website, Boeing says they are a U.S. government contractor which means they are subject to President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccines for federal employees.

